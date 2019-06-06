Tarleton softball ends the 2019 season ranked No. 22 in the final NFCA Coaches poll.

The TexAnns went 40-15 - their second straight 40-win season - and advanced to the NCAA Regional Tournament for the third year in a row. The TexAnns are one of four Lone Star Conference schools in the rankings - joining Texas A&M-Kingsville, who advanced to the NCAA Championship at No. 2, followed by Cameron (11) and Texas A&M-Commerce (16).

This marks the tenth week this season that Tarleton has been ranked. The TexAnns moved as high as No. 8 earlier this year.