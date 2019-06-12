A Glen Rose receiver makes a nice catch on a pass during 7 on 7 football league play Tuesday evening at Tiger Stadium versus Stephenville.

The Tigers lost to Stephenville by one touchdown, 19-12, then defeated Class 5A Granbury, 19-6. Adam Worthen, who is coaching the Glen Rose 7 on 7 team this season, said the Tigers did not qualify for this year’s 7 on 7 state tournament.

State qualifying tournaments (SQTs) were held across the state in the last few weeks, giving teams a chance to qualify for the state tournament, which will be June 27-29 in College Station.

Glen Rose’s final opportunity to qualify for state was last Saturday in Brownwood, after two previous chances at SQTs held in Brock and Springtown. Stephenville is one of the 26 teams qualified for the Division II state tournament.