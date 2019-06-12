Tarleton State University tie-down roper Haven Meged took first place in the second round of competition in the College National Finals Rodeo Tuesday in Casper, Wyo.

Meged flashed an 8.1 Tuesday for a two-head total of 17.6 to lead the event and pace Tarleton’s first-place team standing.

Teammate and fellow roper Wyatt Williams is in third place heading into today’s competition after posting a 10.6 Tuesday. Team roper Jhett Trenary joined forces with partner Dylan Jones of Clarendon College for a sixth-place run of 5.9 seconds vaulting the duo into fifth in the average standings, and bareback rider Tyler Berghuis earned 76.5 points Tuesday to move into a fifth-place tie in the event standings.

Tarleton’s women’s team, in second place as of Wednesday morning, was led in the second round by Maddy Dickens’ 14.31 in barrel racing, good for third in the go-round and sixth overall.

Breakaway roper Rickie Engesser moved into the top 10 after her 3.0 Tuesday and Mary Risse’s 6.0 goat tying time moved her into ninth in the average.

Wednesday’s performance of the CNFR features just two competitors from Tarleton, Meged and barrel racer Sam Smith, who holds a top 20 spot in the overall standings after her 14.69 time Tuesday.

The CNFR runs through Saturday at the Casper Events Center.

All performances are broadcast live on ESPN3 and on the WatchESPN app.