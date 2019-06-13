The Cleburne Railroaders host Tarleton State University Night on Thursday, June 20, when they play the Texas Airhogs at 7:06 p.m. at The Depot at Cleburne Station.



The first 500 baseball fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition hat. Fans arriving early can take photos with Oscar P., tour Tarleton's mobile welcome center and visit with university spirit teams. Gates open an hour before game time.



State Rep. DeWayne Burns will throw out the first pitch, and Tarleton’s Jessica Downs will perform the national anthem.



Tickets for Tarleton State University Night are available at www.railroaderbaseball.com and start at $8. Use the code Tarleton2019 at checkout for discounts.



The Depot at Cleburne Station, 1906 Brazzle Blvd., is located at the south end of Chisholm Trail Parkway and U.S. Highway 67.