A tradition was maintained in many ways this year with the winner of the 2019 Randy Keller Scholarship which was rewarded to a deserving baseball player from an Amarillo ISD school.

Amarillo High's Brett Williams is as steeped in tradition of the AISD as any recent winner of the award. For one thing, he's a three-year letterwinner for the Sandies who's been their starting first baseman the last two years and helped the team go at least far as the region semifinals every year in that period.

Williams is also the son of Jeff Williams, himself an Amarillo High graduate. The elder Williams has coached the Amarillo High girls basketball team to two straight Class 5A state championships and after basketball season doesn't rest on his laurels, as he's been an assistant coach for the AHS baseball team. In that time, Williams has coached his sons, Ryne and Brett.

The Keller award takes into account not only a player's ability on the field, but his off-field character and classroom accomplishments. Brett Williams had a 94 average in the classroom and was noted for his charity work in receiving the award.

On the field Brett, who will play at West Texas A&M next year, batted .313 and drove in 26 runs. He also pitched due to injuries, and finished with a 5-1 record with a 2.55 ERA, earning him a second-team District 3-5A selection at pitcher, as he helped the Sandies win the district championship.

Williams was selected out of eight candidates eligible for the award who graduated from an AISD school this spring. He will receive a $20,000 scholarship.

The award is named after Randy Keller, a Tascosa baseball player who was killed in an automobile accident in December 1992.