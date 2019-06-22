It’s like a Texas high school football rite of summer. Once again, Dave Campbell’s Texas Football magazine has ranked every high school football team in Texas — all 1,193 of them.



But for those in Alice Coyote country, the one number that stands out the most is seven, as in seventh place. That’s where Texas Football magazine, the bible of football in the Lone Star State, has Alice ranked in its preseason rankings of District 15-5A, Div. II.



According to the magazine, which is available in stores now, Alice is ranked No. 7 in the district. Defending district champion Calallen is once again ranked No. 1. Port Lavaca is second followed by San Antonio Southside in third, Gregory-Portland in fourth, Floresville in fifth and Somerset in sixth. Tuloso-Midway is ranked eighth.



The preseason rankings basically follow the final standings from the 2018 season. With a 26-8 win against Tuloso-Midway and a 52-18 win against Floresville, Alice finished the district in sixth place with a 2-5 record.



The magazine also features Port Lavaca-Calhoun quarterback Conner Kestler as the district’s Preseason Offensive MVP and Calallen linebacker Riggs Barrett as the Preseason Defensive MVP.



Alice is beginning the new season Friday, Aug. 30 in Laredo against Alexander. The Coyotes’ first home game is Sept. 6 against H.M. King.



Here are Dave Campbell’s Texas Football’s preseason rankings for District 15-5A Div. II and the last enrollment for each school:



1. Calallen (1,277)

2. Port Lavaca Calhoun (1,167)

3. San Antonio Southside (1,564)

4. Gregory-Portland (1,419)

5. Floresville (1,268)

6. Somerset (1,179)

7. Alice (1,314)

8. Tuloso-Midway (1,201)



2018 Standings (season and district)

1. Calallen 13-2 and 7-0

2, PLC 10-4 and 5-2

3. Southside 9-3 and 5-2

4. Somerset 7-4 and 4-3

5. G-P 6-4 and 3-4

6. Alice 4-6 and 2-5

7. Floresville 4-6 and 2-5

8. Tuloso-Midway 2-8 and 0-7