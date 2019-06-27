One of the most successful out-of-season sports teams around is a group of girls basketball players who have yet to play even a single game for their school.

Nine preteen girls, many of whom have played together for years on summer league teams, will be competing as a team dubbed the Texas Revolt this weekend in the AAS Spurs National Championships in San Antonio.

Texas Revolt entered the event with an impressive record of 43 wins and only six losses since the squad started its 2019 season back in January.

Their games are against teams from cities such as Arlington, Crowley, De Soto, Goldthwaite and Gatesville, according to Doug Rynders, who coaches the team along with Sam Schuelke.

Team members are Abigale Bunt, Claire Cantwell, Zoe Key, Brooklynn Peterson, Lily Melton, Kristen Sanchez, Mairah Hill, Alexis Rynders and Aubrey Schuelke. Most are 12 years old.

The tournament is not officially sanctioned by the AAU, but Rynders said he calls Texas Revolt a “travel team.” Several of the players have played organized basketball together since they were in kindergarten, Rynders said.

“Over half the team has been together for a long time,” Rynders said. “Our team chemistry is real good.”

Last year, the team had another outstanding season, winning 33 games in a row at one point. They competed at a similar tournament, on the Oklahoma University campus in Norman.

While Peterson has exceptional height, at 5-11, the rest of the players are undersized for their age, at about five feet tall.

All nine reside in Somvervell County, and will be entering the seventh grade in Glen Rose this fall.

“Probably what makes us successful is how unselfish they are,” said Rynders, also noting that many of their opposing teams draw standout players from surrounding cities, unlike the Texas Revolt. “No one cares who scores the points. It’s an unselfish team.”

Yesterday (Thursday, June 27) the teams in the tournament were scheduled to compete in skills competition.

The first game for the Texas Revolt in San Antonio will be at 10 a.m. today (June 28) against M-13 Bounce from the Houston area. Teams will be sorted out into a gold and a silver bracket. Early games will be scattered at Incarnate Word University and other sites, but the championship matches will be Sunday at AT&T Spurs Center — the home of the NBA’s San Antonio Spurs.