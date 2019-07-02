The Texas Tech family lost a legendary figure, but his legacy will never be forgotten thanks in part to his contributions on and off the field.

Dan Law, a letterman in baseball and football, passed away late Monday at the age of 87.

"My Father died tonight at 7pm.," his son Sam Law posted Monday night on Facebook. "Gone to heaven because of his faith in Jesus Christ. A really good day."

Dan Law was a dual-sport athlete for the Red Raiders, competing in football (1955-56) and baseball (1956-1957) after retiring from the Army. He played end on the 1955 Border Conference championship team and helped revitalize the baseball program which led him to being named to the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Honor in 1984.

The Wetumpka, Alabama, native became a fervent supporter of all Texas Tech athletics, but had a special spot for basketball and baseball as he was a fixture behind home plate.

He showed his pride by making contributions in the mid-1980s which would enable the Texas Tech baseball team to compete at a higher level, including purchasing stadium lights to allow the program to eventually play its first night game — a 6-2 Red Raider win over Wichita State back on March 16, 1988.

After the renovations were completed, the school named the field after him in 1988. After further improvements around 2012, the complex was renamed Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.

Law was proceeded in death by his wife of 60 years, Jeane Law in 2014.