A girls basketball team from Glen Rose won the High School Red Division in the Mansfield Showcase on Sunday. They won all five of the games in their bracket. On June 14, the team won a state qualifying tournament held in Lorena, defeating Stephenville in the final. They took third place in the summer state championship tournament (Class 4A through 6A division) in Grapevine. The team performed (20-4 overall this summer), despite having three players, (including two starters) sidelined with injuries. The team is coached by Davin Riebok and John Flippen.