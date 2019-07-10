Glen Rose High School girls basketball standout Hailey Ibarra scored five points and recorded six steals to help lead her all-star team to a 70-59 win Tuesday evening in the annual Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star game.

That game, played in Arlington Martin High School’s gym, featured 12 rising seniors on each team — Red and Blue — from Class A through 4A schools. An All-Star game for players from Class 5A and 6A schools was also played.

Ibarra, who earned TGCA all-state status following her sophomore season, also contributed six assists and three rebounds in Tuesday’s game, getting 16 minutes of playing time. The coach of the Red All-Star team was Katie Voss of Big Spring High School.

Ibarra was also chosen for the TGCA All-Star Game following her sophomore season.

“Hailey played a great game and her team came away with the (win),” GRHS head girls basketball coach Ramsey Ghazal stated.

Ibarra, a 5-5 guard, was voted as the Co-Most Valuable Player in District 7-4A for the 2018-2019 season with Ghazal’s Lady Tigers.

The other players from 4A schools on the Red all-star team were Rhyle McKinney from Argyle, Miannah Little from Waco Connally, Blythe Williams from MIdlothian Heritage and Daneila Marcor from Sunnyvale. The other Red team all-stars included three players from 3A schools, two from 2A schools and two from Class A schools.