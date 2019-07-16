The Lone Oak Buffaloes placed a pair of Brown County squads into the elimination bracket of the TTAB 8U Machine Pitch state tournament Monday night at the Massey Sports Complex.

First, Lone Oak handed the Early Twins a 7-3 defeat. Then, the Buffaloes knocked off the Brownwood Cubs — who drew a first-round bye — by an 8-5 count.

Due to Monday's results, the Early Twins will face the Brownwood Indians at 6 p.m. Tuesday in elimination action, while the Brownwood Cubs will tangle with the Van Vandals at the same time in an effort to keep their season alive. Lone Oak will be back in action at 8 p.m. in a winner's bracket duel with the Buffalo Bison.

In the Lone Oak-Cubs battle, the Buffaloes scored all eight runs over the first two innings — three in the first and five in the second. After mustering just one run over the initial four innings, the Cubs scratched across two runs each in the fifth and sixth frames before the rally was quashed.

In the bottom of the first inning, Lone Oak's Gage Bowman and Case Gibson singled in succession to begin the frame and both scored on a two-RBI double by Colt Bowman. Later in the inning, Matt Louck's RBI ground out brought home Colt Bowman.

The Cubs cut the deficit to 3-1 in the top of the second as Xxis Woodberry started the inning with a triple to right-center field and scored on an RBI ground out by Kade Christiansen.

The Buffaloes stretched their lead to 8-1 in the bottom of the second as Lane Westbrook led off with a base hit and came home on Gage Bowman's RBI triple. Trace Cummings later singled in Gage Bowman for a 5-1 edge. An RBI double by Jax Tambourine drove in Colt Bowman, who reached on a fielder's choice, while Keigan Womack reached on a two-out miscue that allowed both Tambourine and Loucks, who singled, to cross the plate.

Brownwood trimmed the deficit to 8-3 in the fifth as Cutler Clark led off with a single and later scored on an RBI ground out by Peyton Mitchell. Aaron Hernandez then doubled with one out and Woodberry immediately followed with an RBI double.

In the Cubs' final at-bat, Marcus Castillo singled with one out and came home on Clark's two-out RBI double. Mitchell followed with an RBI double of his own prior to the final out being recorded.