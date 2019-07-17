The San Diego Chicken might be coming to Hodgetown on Wednesday, but the Amarillo Sod Poodles proved that they can provide plenty of entertainment on the field Tuesday.

In one of the more interesting games of the season, the Sod Poodles kept up what's probably their hottest span of the season to open a seven-game homestand against the Springfield Cardinals. They continued to get good pitching and had a big game at the plate to roll to a 10-4 victory, their fifth straight.

The win streak equals the longest in franchise history for the Sod Poodles, who are now 48-45 on the season. This is the first time they've been three games above .500.

There's plenty of reason for the Soddies to feel good about themselves early in the homestand, but manager Phillip Wellman doesn't want his team to dwell too much on recent success.

"We're playing really well now, but when the sun comes up tomorrow we're only going to be as good as that day," Wellman said. "It's always a different day from the day before."

It's hard to imagine the homestand opening any better for the Sod Poodles than what happened against Springfield (42-53). They hit three home runs, two of which were moon shots and the other of which never left the yard.

Hudson Potts got them on the board in the bottom of the second. Luis Torrens singled off Angel Rondon to lead off the inning, and two pitches later, Potts blasted the ball well over the 352 Club in left field for a 2-0 lead.

After missing almost the entire month of June with an oblique injury, Potts seems to be rediscovering his power stroke.

"It felt good for sure and it did get the team going," Potts said. "The wind was blowing out a bit too. I feel refreshed right now in everything and see improvement every day. I haven't hit my stride yet."

Potts drove in three runs and was one of five Sod Poodles to record at least two hits. But his homer might not have even been the most memorable roundtripper of the night.

For one thing, Owen Miller led off the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer that was hit to approximately the place Potts hit his, even though it didn't travel as far. That gave the Sod Poodles a 6-0 lead, but it got interesting after that.

Amarillo reliever Lake Bachar did his usual job of relieving left-hander Adrian Morejon, who threw two perfect innings to open the game but was pulled because he's still on a pitch count. Bachar threw three shutout innings, but gave up a pair of runs in the sixth and seventh as Springfield cut the lead to 6-4.

The Sod Poodles loaded the bases with one out in the sixth when Kyle Overstreet lined the ball inside the left field line on a hit that looked like it would score at least two runs. However, Springfield leftfielder Lars Nootbaar threw up his hands as the ball bounced into the corner and appeared to get caught underneath the wall padding.

But Overstreet kept heading for third and Nootbaar decided to pick the ball and throw it back in, but it was too late and Overstreet had an inside the park home run (and he first grand slam in Sod Poodles history) to make it 10-4 and out the game on ice.

"In that situation I was trying to help the team with the bases loaded and I got a curveball up," Overstreet said. "I was glad to get a hit but I just thought it would be a double. I'm not a speed guy and it's hard for me to even get a triple. It was a pretty crazy play."

CALL UP: The Sod Poodles added right-hander Carlos Belens to their roster before the game. Belens had been pitching in Class A Fort Wayne.

TONIGHT'S STARTERS: The Sod Poodles will send left-hander Nick Margevicius (2-1, 2.8 ERA) to the mound against Springfield right-hander Johan Oviedo (2-4, 6.03) for this evening's 7:05 p.m. start at Hodgetown.

Sod Poodles 10, Cardinals 4

Springfield ab r h bi Amarillo ab r h bi

Carlson cf 4 1 1 0 Orozco lf 5 0 2 0

Lopez 2b 4 1 1 0 Castillo 2b 5 0 1 0

Gonzalez 3b 4 0 1 2 Olivares rf-cf 5 2 3 0

O'Keefe c 4 0 0 0 Miller ss 4 2 1 1

Kirtley 1b 4 1 2 0 Torrens c 4 3 3 0

Nootbaar lf 4 1 1 1 Potts 3b 4 1 2 3

Ascanio ss 4 0 1 0 Overstreet 1b 4 2 2 4

Hurst rf 3 0 0 1 Reed cf 2 0 0 0

Rondon p 1 0 0 0 Kohlwey rf 1 0 0 0

Toerner ph 1 0 1 0 Morejon p 0 0 0 0

Bachar 2 0 0 0

Cosme p 1 0 0 0

Totals 33 4 8 4 Totals 37 10 14 8

Springfield 000 002 200 — 4

Amarillo 032 010 40x — 10

E—Gonzalez, Nootbaar, Ascanio. DP—Springfield 2. LOB—Springfield 3, Amarillo 6. 2B—Lopez, Olivares, Overstreer, Potts. 3B—Nootbaar. HR—Potts (9), Miller (9), Overstreet (4). S—Rondon, Morejon.

Springfield IP H R ER BB SO

Rondon L, 4-2 6.0 9 6 5 1 8

Latcham 0.2 3 4 4 1 2

Ramirez 1.1 2 0 0 0 1

Amarillo IP H R ER BB SO

Morejon 2.0 0 0 0 0 2

Bachar W, 6-2 4.2 8 4 4 0 5

Cosme S, 2 2.1 0 0 0 0 1

WP—Rondon. T—2:49. Attn.—6,720.