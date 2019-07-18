After coming off the most successful season in program history, Tarleton Football is ranked No. 13 to open the upcoming year, according to a poll released by the 2019 College Football America Yearbook Division II preseason Top 30.
Tarleton is one of three LSC teams in the preseason top 30, with MSU Texas at No. 20 and Texas A&M-Commerce at No. 22. The College Football America Yearbook is an unofficial ranking. The NCAA and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) official preseason poll will be released at a later date.
In 2018, the Texans went undefeated in the regular season, going 10-0 to capture the program's first outright Lone Star Conference championship. The Texans advanced three rounds in the NCAA Division II playoffs to the Super Region 4 Championship game, ending the season 12-1 and established a program record for wins in a season.
The Texans will open the season at Stephen F. Austin at Saturday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. The home opener at the newly renovated Memorial Stadium will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m.
2019 College Football America Division II Preseason Top 30
1. Valdosta State
2. Ferris State
3. Lenoir-Rhyne
4. Notre Dame (OH)
5. Minnesota State
6. Ouachita Baptist
7. Northwest Missouri State
8. Slippery Rock
9. Colorado Mines
10. Minnesota Duluth
11. Grand Valley State
12. Indianapolis
13. Tarleton State
14. Fort Hays State
15. Wingate
16. Hillsdale
17. CSU-Pueblo
18. Harding
19. West Georgia
20. Midwestern State
21. New Haven
22. Texas A&M-Commerce
23. Azusa Pacific
24. West Alabama
25. Bowie State
26. Indiana (PA)
27. Fairmont State
28. Florida Tech
29. Kutztown
30. Virginia Union