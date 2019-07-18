After coming off the most successful season in program history, Tarleton Football is ranked No. 13 to open the upcoming year, according to a poll released by the 2019 College Football America Yearbook Division II preseason Top 30.

Tarleton is one of three LSC teams in the preseason top 30, with MSU Texas at No. 20 and Texas A&M-Commerce at No. 22. The College Football America Yearbook is an unofficial ranking. The NCAA and the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) official preseason poll will be released at a later date.

In 2018, the Texans went undefeated in the regular season, going 10-0 to capture the program's first outright Lone Star Conference championship. The Texans advanced three rounds in the NCAA Division II playoffs to the Super Region 4 Championship game, ending the season 12-1 and established a program record for wins in a season.

The Texans will open the season at Stephen F. Austin at Saturday, Sept. 7, at 6 p.m. The home opener at the newly renovated Memorial Stadium will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14, at 6 p.m.

2019 College Football America Division II Preseason Top 30

1. Valdosta State

2. Ferris State

3. Lenoir-Rhyne

4. Notre Dame (OH)

5. Minnesota State

6. Ouachita Baptist

7. Northwest Missouri State

8. Slippery Rock

9. Colorado Mines

10. Minnesota Duluth

11. Grand Valley State

12. Indianapolis

13. Tarleton State

14. Fort Hays State

15. Wingate

16. Hillsdale

17. CSU-Pueblo

18. Harding

19. West Georgia

20. Midwestern State

21. New Haven

22. Texas A&M-Commerce

23. Azusa Pacific

24. West Alabama

25. Bowie State

26. Indiana (PA)

27. Fairmont State

28. Florida Tech

29. Kutztown

30. Virginia Union