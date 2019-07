The Glen Rose Lady Hawks, an offseason club basketball squad, captured the red varsity division title in the Super 64 national tournament held July 13-14 in Grapevine, winning all four of their games to close out their summer slate. Also, Hailey Ibarra of Glen Rose High School competed with her select basketball team in Louisville, Kentucky, and Lady Tigers teammate Hazel Hawkins competed with her own select team in Indianapolis, Indiana.