Members of the Alice Swim Team had its last practice before the state championship in Bryan/College Station.

The summer team is again sending a large group of swimmers to the annual Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Games of Texas late next week.

The Games of Texas are being hosted by Bryan, College Station and Texas A&M University later this week.

The swimmers qualified by placing in the TAAF Region 16 meet Saturday in Victoria.

Listed are Alice’s state qualifiers and their events:

Girls 6 and under 100-yard freestyle relay — 2, Devery Herschel, Giovana Teixeira, Ava DeLeon and Jaylynn Rodriguez.

Boys 6 and under 100-yard freestyle relay — 1, Marcos Dominguez, Davis Stacy, Nolan Mendieta, Parker Gunn. 2, Giovan Trigo, Connor McIntyre, Weston McGuire, Cooper Gunn.

Girls 8 and under 100-yard freestyle relay — 2, Mia Ruvalcaba, Sommer McGuire, Tapal Smith, Ella Salinas.

Boys 8 and under 100-yard freestyle relay — 1, Christopher Aguilar, Abraham Aguilar, Maxx Olivarez, Kolt Riley.

Girls 11-12 200-yard medley relay — 3, Kristyn McGuire, Liana Saenz, Anna Paula Teixeira, Valentina Nisimblat.

Boys 11-12 200-yard medley relay — 2, Jason Molina, Logan Blanchard, Antonio Valdez, Wesley McIntyre. 3, Christopher Goodman, Ayden Galvan, Kade Riley, Nicholas Deleon.

Men’s 15-17 200-yard medley relay — 3, William Crimson, Nathan Arizpe, J.C. Charles, Brandon Barrera.

Men’s 15-17 100-yard freestyle — 1, William Crisman.

Woman’s 18 and over 50-yard breaststroke — 1, Donna Herschap.

Boys 11-12 50-yard breaststroke — 3, Antonia Valadez.

Women’s 18 and over 500-yard breaststroke — 2, Dianna Herschap.

Men’s 18 and over 50-yard breaststroke — 1, Matt Garza.

Boys 11-12 50-yard butterfly — 3, Logan Blanchard.

Men’s 15-17 50-yard butterfly — 3, Nathan Arizpe.

Men’s 15-17 50-yard freestyle — 3, Nathan Arizpe.

Men’s 15-17 100-yard IM — 3, Nathan Arizpe.

Girls 11-12 200-yard freestyle relay — 2, Iliana Saenz, AnnaPaula Teixeira, Suzanne Jiminian, Valentina Nisimblat.

Boys 11-12 200-yard freestyle relay — 2, Wesley McIntyre, Nicholas Deleon, Antonio Valadez, Logan Blanchard.

Girls 8 and under 100-yard medley relay — 3, Sommer McGuire, Tapal Smith, Mia Ruvalcaba.

Boys 9-10 100 medley relay — 3, Jacob Deleon, Jake Molina, Christian Lara, Jonathan Ruvalcaba.

Girls 8 and under backstroke — 1, Sommer McGuire.

Boys 8 and under backstroke — 2, Abraham Aguilar.

Boys 8 and under 25-yard breaststroke — 4, Rey Solis.

Boys 9-10 25-yard breaststroke — 2, Christian Lara.

Girls 8 and under 25-yard butterfly — 3, Tapal Smith.

Boys 8 and under 25-yard butterfly — 3, Maxx Olivarez.

Girls 9-10 25-yard butterfly — 2, Madeline Stacy.

Boys 8 and under 25-yard freestyle — 1, Kolt Riley.