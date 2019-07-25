The Lone Star Conference will hold its annual football preseason media day Monday, July 29, in McKinney.

With the 2019 season approaching, all nine football coaches will be at the McKinney ISD Stadium and Community Event Center for a luncheon with the media. During the event, league officials will announce the preseason poll and players of the year.

The day begins with registration followed by lunch, a brief program, remarks from each football coach and student-athlete and an open interview session.

The event will be streamed live via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LoneStarConf/ starting at 12 p.m.

The season kicks off Thursday, September 5 and the LSC has nine teams set to compete in 2019. Each team will play eight conference games to determine the LSC Champion.

Tarleton earned its third league title with an 8-0 record last season.

Three LSC teams participated in postseason play last season, with TSU and Texas A&M-Commerce advancing to the NCAA Division II playoffs, and Angelo State playing in the C.H.A.M.P.S. Heart of Texas Bowl.

McKinney ISD Stadium is the new home of the NCAA Division II Football Championship game with the LSC and McKinney ISD hosting the 2018 title game, and joining forces for the next three seasons. The McKinney ISD Stadium and Community Event Center, a 12,000-seat facility built primarily for football, will host the Division II Football Championship games on Dec. 21, 2019, Dec. 19, 2020 and Dec. 18, 2021.

2019 LSC Football Preseason Media Day Attendees (Coaches and student-athletes):

Angelo State

Jeff Girsch, head football coach

Lawson Ayo (WR, Sr., Sunnyvale, Texas)

Hunter Kyle (LB, RS-Jr., Wichita Falls, Texas)

Eastern New Mexico

Kelley Lee, head football coach

Wyatt Strand (QB, RS-Sr., Logan, NM)

Noah Sweitzer (LB, RS-Jr., Rio Rancho, NM)

Paul Terry (RB, Sr., Amarillo, Texas)

Midwestern State

Bill Maskill, head football coach

Austan Davis (OL, Sr., Sulphur Springs, Texas)

DaMarcus Wilson (CB, Sr., Fort Worth, Texas)

Jaydon Cunigan (CB, Sr., Beaumont, Texas)

Tarleton

Todd Whitten, head football coach

Zimari Manning (WR, Sr., Long Beach, Calif.)

Devin Hafford (CB, Sr., Atascocita, Texas)

Texas A&M-Commerce

David Bailiff, head football coach

Amon Simon (OT, R-Jr., Humble, Texas)

Dominique Ramsey (S, R-Jr., Converse, Texas)

Texas A&M-Kingsville

Daren Wilkinson, head football coach

Omar Wilkins (OL, R-Jr., Houston, Texas)

Caleb Valentine (DL, Sr., Fulshear, Texas)

UT Permian Basin

Chris Mineo, associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator

Chris Hoad (LB, Sr., Leander, Texas)

Kameron Mathis (QB, Sr., Bushland, Texas)

Keegan Gray (LB, Sr., Andrews, Texas)

West Texas A&M

Hunter Hughes, head football coach

Duke Carter IV (RB, Sr., Grand Prairie, Texas)

Gerred Johnson (DL, Sr., Mansfield, Texas)

Western New Mexico

Frank Tristan, head football coach

Roosevelt Calhoun (LB, Sr., Reno, Nev.)

DeAndre Williams (RB, Sr., Tucson, Ariz.)