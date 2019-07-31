Derek Fisher homered and had three hits, and Framber Valdez struck out 11 hitters over seven innings as the Round Rock Express topped the Fresno Grizzlies 5-0 on Tuesday at Dell Diamond.

Valdez (2-2) allowed four hits while walking two to get the series-opening win.

Round Rock scored three runs in the first, including a solo home run by Fisher. The Express scored again in the fifth inning, when Jack Mayfield hit a solo home run and Drew Ferguson hit an RBI double. Ferguson went 2-for-4 with a run scored and and two RBIs. Both of his hits went for extra bases as he had a double and triple.

Ben Braymer (0-4) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out four and walked two.

Brendan McCurry and Colin McKee helped the Express keep the shutout in relief. Neither gave up a hit, both working an inning.

The Grizzlies were blanked for the third time this season, while the Express' staff recorded its ninth shutout of the year.