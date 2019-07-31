GLEN ROSE — Preparations for the 2019 volleyball season began early this week for the Glen Rose Lady Tigers, and with the graduation of five key seniors, there is plenty to do to get ready.

“We have a lot of work ahead of us,” said Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford. “We are young and inexperienced, which will be fun to watch how the team progresses through the season.”

The Lady Tigers return in setter/hitter Taylor Fellers, hitter Alexis Mims and hitter Abby Koerner form last year's team that finished 37-8 and bowed out of the state playoffs with a regional final loss to eventual state champion Decatur.

“Taylor is a key player all the way around,” Langford said. “Having a lot of experience with varsity setting and hitting, she will be a leader and a voice on our team. Alexis will play a bigger role not only as a blocker but as a big hitter too.”

Fellers finished with 407 assists, 103 kills and 30 services aces, while Mims tallied 36 kills and 65 blocks.

Even with three returning, there are several spots still up in the air both offensively and defensively.

With the departures of Logan Smith, Libby Hinton, Bryanna Lytle, Mallory Rogers and Maddie Mooney, who had a combined 15 varsity seasons and 162 wins, and two other underclassmen who aren’t returning, nearly 90 percent of the offense is gone, 67 percent of the assists and essentially all the defense.

“We will spread our offense around with six hitters this year and come from all angles,” Langford said. “We will run a faster game, moving the ball around and scoring off a lot of shots.”

The Lady Tigers host Brock (9 a.m.) and Red Oak (11 a.m.) in scrimmages Saturday at Tiger Arena, and then travel to Burleson for a scrimmage Monday before opening the season Aug. 9 at the Wimberley Tournament.

“The first tournament always sets the pace for the year,” Langford said. “We want to accomplish growth by getting better, learning more with each game, developing unity, taking risks, gaining confidence and having fun.”

The Lady Tigers will play Comfort (9 a.m.); Kaufman (11 a.m.) and Laredo LBJ (2 p.m.) on the opening day of the tournament, and bracket play continues Saturday.

After playing on the road at Joshua on Aug. 13, the Lady Tigers open their home slate Aug. 15 with the opening day of the Glen Rose Tournament.

For the second year, the Lady Tigers will be in the same district with Stephenville, Brownwood, Mineral Wells and Godley. Glen Rose has won the last three district titles with unbeaten records. District play begins Sept. 27 when GR travels to Brownwood with the home district opener set for Oct. 11 with Mineral Wells.

“We are going to fight to win the point, the side out, the game,” Langford said of district. “We will put up a fight.”