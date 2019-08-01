Individual reserved tickets for all five Tarleton home football games are now on sale.

With the opening of the newly renovated Lonn ReismanAthletic Center at Memorial Stadium, fans can expect the 1,300-plus new reserved purple chairback seats on the west side of the stadium to sell out fast, especially for the season opener, family weekend and homecoming.

Individual reserved tickets can be purchased online at TarletonSports.com/Tickets or by calling the Wisdom Gym Ticket Office at (254) 968-1832.

In the new facility, there are two sections of reserved tickets available - the upper level reserved seats and the lower level reserved seats. All reserved seating will be in the purple chairback areas of the stadium. The cost for reserved season tickets is $25 per game for both levels. Children ages two and older will be required to purchase a seat in the reserved sections.

Reserved football season tickets are on sale for a limited time by calling 254-968-1832 or visiting the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office.

Tarleton students will receive free general admission tickets to all regular season home games.