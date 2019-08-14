SAN ANGELO — The Brownwood High tennis team added two more victories to its early season tally, notching wins of 17-2 over Midland Greenwood and 16-3 over Sweetwater Tuesday in neutral court action.

“I thought we improved from the weekend,” said Brownwood tennis second-year head coach Crystal Blazek, whose team placed third at the Copperas Cove tournament over the weekend with a 3-1 record. “We changed a few doubles combinations and they adjusted well. These were two solid wins over 4A schools.”

The Lions and Lady Lions began the day with a 15-match triumph over Midland Greenwood.

Brownwood’s victory was sparked by a sweep in all nine boys contests.

Collecting doubles wins were the No. 1 duo of James Bautista and Oscar Ledezma (6-1, 6-0 over Morris and Nance), the No. 2 tandem of Matthew Bundick and Colton Varner (6-0, 6-1 over Allen and Estrada) and the No. 3 team of Alex Smith and Peyton Jeffcoats (6-1, 6-2 over Myers and Gonzales).

Notching wins in singles action for the Lions were No. 1 Bautista (6-1, 6-2 over Morris), No. 2 Mo Goff (6-0, 6-0 over Nance), No. 3 Ledezma (6-3, 6-3 over Allen), No. 4 Bundick (6-2, 6-3 over Estrada), No. 5 Varner (6-2, 6-1 over Myers) and No. 6 Jeffcoats (6-2, 5-7, 10-4 over Gonzales).

The Lady Lions were also unbeaten in doubles competition with victories belonging to the No. 1 duo of Kaylee Renfroe and Victoria Ramos (6-1, 6-2 over Griffen and Franklin), the No. 2 team of Lillian Jonescue and Cameron Hall (6-1, 6-0 over Havercroff and Whitaker) and the No. 3 tandem of Aaliyah Uvalle and Lenzi Deluna (6-0, 6-0 over Rader and Gibbs).

In girls singles action, victories for Brownwood were claimed by No. 3 Ramos (6-1, 6-1 over Havercroff), No. 4 Uvalle (6-0, 6-0 over Whitaker), No. 5 Hall (8-1 over Rader) and No. 6 Deluna (8-2 over Gibbs).

Brownwood also tallied the mixed doubles victory as Goff and Mckinzie Adkins downed Adad and Valdez, 6-0, 6-2.

The Lions and Lady Lions followed with a 13-match victory over Sweetwater.

Again the boys singles posted an undefeated record as wins belonged to No. 1 Bautista (8-2 over Pena), No. 2 Goff (8-3 over Friedal), No. 3 Ledezma (8-2 over Roden), No. 4 Bundick (8-1 over Berry), No. 5 Varner (8-6 over Hughes), and No. 6 Smith (8-6 over Ramirez).

The Lady Lions doubles teams also made a clean sweep with victories earned by No. 1 Renfroe and Ramos (6-1, 6-4 over Gilmore and Hunt), No. 2 Adkins and Hall (6-1, 6-2 over Rondo and Magee) and No. 3 Jonescue and Uvalle (6-1, 6-1 over Tovar and Tovar).

In girls singles, the Lady Lions tacked on five additional victories by No. 1 Adkins (8-4 over Smola), No. 2 Renfroe (8-3 over Gilmore), No. 3 Ramos (9-7 over Castellanos), No. 4 Uvalle (8-1 over Hunt) and No. 5 Hall (8-0 over Rondo).

Also chalking up wins were the Lions doubles teams of No. 1 Bautista and Ledezma (7-5, 7-5 over Pena and Roden) and No. 2 Goff and Bundick (6-1, 6-0 over Friedal and Berry).

The Lions and Lady Lions will be back in action Saturday in Graham against Wichita Falls High at 10 a.m. and Graham at 2 p.m.