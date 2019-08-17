Years ago, we might have made the trip in one day.

After all, way, way back in 1972, after my summer internship at the Minneapolis Star when I befriended Dick Allen and Harmon Killebrew and saw about 50 Twins games, my orange Buick Skylark and I covered the 975 miles in one drive from Sioux City, Iowa, where my maternal grandparents lived, to Taylor, Texas, where I grew up.

I’d pulled out of my grandparents’ driveway near dawn with bleary eyes and a sack lunch and arrived at my parents’ home around midnight. And my knees immediately buckled.

So on this special occasion in 2014, the road trip would be a bit more leisurely.

The real reason for this 1,400-mile trek was to see my middle son, John Tyler, marry Lindsay Nilson, the smart, pretty Minnesota girl he'd met while studying abroad in Rome. I’d rented an SUV for me, Tyler, his younger brother Zachary and the best man, Zach Tays, and we headed off before dawn on the morning of Aug. 13 in 2014.

But we also wanted to experience the camaraderie, share some laughs and make some memories with a relaxed drive through America’s mainland. Along the way, we caught a baseball game in Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium. We bought our Royals gear, had a brew or two, sat down the third-base line and took it all in.

The next day, we checked off another item on my list.

We had a catch at the site of “Field of Dreams.”

It was everything and more than we anticipated.

I’d love to go back.

Major league baseball will for the first time in 2020.

The announcement last week that the Yankees and White Sox will play a regular-season game in a temporary 8,000-seat ballpark in eastern Iowa next season perked up my ears. It will be Aug. 13 — the exact six-year anniversary of the start of our adventure — and will be played just a long Gleyber Torres fly ball from the actual site of “Field of Dreams” in the heartland of America. It might not be heaven, but it’s close to baseball nirvana.

If you haven’t made the journey to see the field that arose out of a cornfield outside Dyersville, Iowa, you’re missing out.

It’s truly amazing.

Been there, done marveled at that.

But wouldn’t mind seeing it again.

This was very near the top of my sports bucket list, which for a sports fanatic who has been in the business for almost five decades is a shrinking list. The original list had included Wimbledon (check); the Tour de France (check), where I got to meet Robin Williams, Sheryl Crow and Prince Andrew of Monaco; a basketball game at Madison Square Garden (check; thanks, Spurs); games at both old and new Yankee Stadium (went to the latter with my stepmother-in-law, Helen; great dogs and brews in right field); and every major league stadium (13 left if you count Miami).

Still got the Kentucky Derby, an Army-Navy game and the U.S. Open tennis tournament to check off as well as Mount Rushmore. But the Field of Dreams, site of my second-favorite sports movie after "Hoosiers" — just ahead of “The Sandlot” and “61” — was everything we thought it’d be.

I know some slam the 1989 movie as cheesy, but it was nominated for Best Picture. And it spoke to me, like the haunting, whispering voice to Ray Kinsella. I loved it.

Loved that Archie “Moonlight” Graham was a real baseball player. Loved that the film was the favorite of President George W. Bush. And that Tom Hanks turned down the role of Ray Kinsella, and Kevin Costner accepted one year after he'd done "Bull Durham.” That 1,500 local citizens came out in their cars for the stirring final scene and flashed their high, then low beams to suggest moving cars amid the standstill.

And it didn’t upset me at all that Ray Liotta, a natural right-hander, didn’t bat left as Shoeless Joe Jackson actually did. (Yes, I support Jackson’s reinstatement in good standing. Check out his .375 batting average in the 1919 World Series.) And I don’t care if James Earl Jones doesn’t really like baseball in real life. He cared about his role as Terence Mann enough to give the inspiring signature monologue. “Yes, they will come, Ray.”

And we did.

Yeah, the idyllic site on that August day was a bit out of our way. OK, it was a lot out of the way, by three or four hours, but well worth it.

We drove for hours through Iowa’s countryside until we came up on the field, which emerged out of nowhere. A bored teenager sitting in a lawn chair with a clipboard on the gravel road approaching the landmark asked us to sign in. We were like No. 118 or something. I said, “This week?” He said, “No, today.” It wasn’t even noon.

We were not alone.

When we parked, there before us was the field in its natural, untouched state. The tall corn rose in the outfield and beckoned us to explore and transport ourselves to a rich fantasy. Original property owner Don Lansing’s white house with the wraparound porch still stood where the Kinsellas lived. Aside from the tiny concession stand in the dusty parking lot, there’s not a shred of commercialism.

Baseball in its purest form.

We sat in the grandstand and soaked it all up.

We watched fathers throw batting practice to their sons before it was our turn.

We bought coffee cups and white T-shirts with heat sensors where the players on the front would actually become invisible with rising temperatures.

We grabbed bats and took our hacks. “I remember me hitting home runs,” son Zach said, “and you guys barely making contact.”

We chased down fly balls in the outfield.

We walked into the corn.

We made a memory.

We checked something neat off our bucket list.

Maybe a bunch of other sportswriters will do the same in 2020. I hope so. It’d be well worth their while, as it was ours.

Road trip, anyone? I’ll gas up the Buick.