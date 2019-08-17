SAN ANGELO — The Brownwood Lady Lions collected four wins in six matches at the Nita Vannoy Memorial Volleyball Tournament over the weekend, including sweeping its first three foes Friday. The Lady Lions dropped their first two matches Saturday, but wrapped up the weekend on a winning note.

The Lady Lions began tournament action with a resounding 25-7, 25-7 victory over San Angelo TLCA. Brownwood followed with a 25-14, 25-12 triumph over Sweetwater, then capped the day with a 26-24, 16-25, 25-20 win over El Paso Jefferson.

“The girls worked the hardest I've seen them work in games today,” Lady Lions first-year head coach Allison Smith said after Friday's action. “It was long and their perseverance astonished me. They had a fight and desire today that was so much fun to watch.

“Olivia Fowler's serving really set the tone for us in every game and opened the door for some perfectly executed offense. Aleyia Cotton was a standout for us on the net along with with Fowler and Jaylen Savage. Caitlyn Moody was fantastic as always leading our defense. Really every girl stepped up to their potential and it showed in the matches today.”

On Saturday, the Lady Lions were dealt a 25-13, 25-14 setback by Class 6A San Angelo Central, followed by a 27-25, 25-15 loss to Midland Christian. But the Lady Lions bounced back with a 25-10, 25-21 triumph over Bronte to improve to 8-6 on the season.

In Friday's opening victory over TLCA, Fowler and Katelyn Windham recorded four kills apiece followed by a pair from Cotton, and one each by Savage, Hadley Monroe and Becca Church.

Monroe also dished out six assists while Kylie Wooten chipped in four and Moody finished with two.

Fowler served a season-high eight aces while Wooten and Savage were credited with three each and Church added one.

Defensively, Moody finished with six digs trailed by Fowler with four, Monroe and Church with three each and Windham with a pair.

At the net, Tessa Goodwin chalked up two blocks while Savage was credited with one.

Against Sweetwater, Windham led the offensive attack with eight kills trailed by Ashlyn Storm's six, five from Fowler, three from Savage and one from Cotton.

Wooten distributed 13 assists, Monroe added 11, and Moody was credited with two.

Moody and Fowler both served two aces while Savage and Monroe contributed one apiece.

Moody's 14 digs were also tops on defense followed by Fowler and Monroe with five each, Wooten with four, Church with two, and Cotton, Savage and Goodwin with one apiece.

Savage picked up Brownwood's only block.

The finale against El Paso Jefferson saw Cotton post 11 kills trailed by 10 from Fowler, six from Windham, four from Goodwin, three from Savage and two from Lindsey Larose.

Monroe recorded 21 assists followed by Wooten with 14.

Fowler served five aces, Windham added three and Monroe and Wooten finished with one apiece.

Defensively, Moody's 25 digs led the way trailed by 11 from Fowler, six from Church, five each from Windham and Monroe, three apiece from Wooten, Savage and Goodwin and two each by Cotton and Larose.

Larose, Goodwin, Savage and Fowler also tallied blocks.

In Saturday's victory over Bronte, Savage led the way with seven kills followed by five from Storm, four from Fowler, two each from Cotton, Goodwin and Windham and one by Church.

Monroe finished with 11 assists, Wooten tallied nine and Moody had one.

Savage also served four aces, Moody and Windham contributed two each and Fowler recorded one.

Defensively, Moody notched 16 digs trailed by eight from Church, three apiece from Windham, Savage, and Monroe and one each by Fowler, Cotton, and Goodwin.

Storm and Fowler finished with two blocks apiece.

During the loss to San Angelo Central, Fowler and Windham led Brownwood with four kills each trailed by Cotton with three, Goodwin with two, and Savage and Storm with one apiece.

Monroe finished with eight assists, Wooten contributed four and Moody chipped in two.

Defensively, Moody tallied 11 digs followed by Monroe with nine, Fowler with eight, Church with four, Windham and Savage with three apiece and Goodwin and Wooten with one each.

At the net, Savage, Goodwin and Storm each had a hand in a block.

Against Midland Christian, Windham chalked up five kills trailed by four from Goodwin, two from Storm and one each from Savage, Cotton and Fowler.

Wooten led the way with seven assists, Monroe added four and Cotton was credited with one.

Savage served two aces while Wooten added one.

Defensively, Moody's 19 digs were a team-best followed by nine from Fowler, seven from Church, three each from Wooten and Savage and one by Storm.

Savage notched two blocks while Cotton, Goodwin, Windham and Storm had a hand in one apiece.

The Lady Lions are back in action at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as they venture to Coleman.