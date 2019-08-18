Tarleton Athletics will host a grand opening of the new Lonn Reisman Athletic Center at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20, and the public is invited to join the festivities.

The program will begin at 6:15 p.m. with the official on-field ceremony set to begin at 6:30 p.m. Following the ceremony, the stadium will remain open for self-guided tours of the main concourse, luxury suites, club level and media level from 7 to 8 p.m.

Admission to the grand opening is free and those attending are encouraged to park in the Harbin Street parking lot on the west side of Memorial Stadium.

The official ceremony will feature speaking appearances from the Chancellor of Texas A&M University System John Sharp, Tarleton President Dr. F. Dominic Dottavio, Texas State Representatives J.D. Sheffield and DeWayne Burns, Chairman of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents Elaine Mendoza, and Athletic Director Lonn Reisman. The sole finalist for the Tarleton presidency, Dr. James Hurley, will also be in attendance.

The Memorial Stadium clear bag policy will be in effect for the grand opening as well as all future Tarleton, Stephenville High School, and other events at the stadium.

In 2017, the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents authorized $24 million to begin planning, designing and financing the project. Initial plans include expansion of seating from 7,400 to more than 10,000 and conversion of the west-side stands to seating for home fans. Renovations included an expanded press box and suites, additional premium seating with chair backs, expanded entrances and ticket booths, and improved concession and other facilities. A 66' 1" x 22' 1" HD Video Board was installed in the south end zone. The football field and track & field surfaces were replaced as part of the project.