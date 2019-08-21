Glen Rose High School’s varsity posted a 13-6 victory over Lake Worth on the road Monday to start the fall team tennis schedule.

The Lady Tigers won all five of their doubles matches and five of six singles contests, while the GRHS boys won four of their six singles matches. The No. 3 boys doubles match was a default loss for the Tigers.

GIRLS

Singles — Hazel Hawkins lost, 8-1; Abby Green won, 8-1; Shelby Simpson won, 8-5; Abby Payne won, 8-0; Sarah Bope won, 8-0; Laney Whitefield won, 8-5.

Doubles — Green-Hawkins won, 8-1; Payne-Simpson won, 8-0; Whitefiled-Bope won, 8-1.

BOYS

Singles — Cash Bryan won, 8-2; Charlie Simons won, 8-3; Carson Osborne won, 8-4; Parker Simmons won, 8-5; Winston Lagergren lost, 8-4; Juan Daniel Garcia lost, 8-4.

Doubles — Bryan-Simons won, 8-0; Osborne-Lagergren lost, 8-4.

MIXED DOUBLES

Simmons-Liz Gutierrez lost, 8-4.