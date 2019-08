ARLINGTON - The Glen Rose Lady Tigers closed out the Arlington Showcase on Saturday with a 3-1 record after losing to Mansfield Legacy, 13-25, 14-25, 12-25 and beating Mansfield Summit, 25-23, 25-23, 18-25, 25-23.

Sophomore libero Cam Hinton was named to the all-tournament team.

The Lady Tigers are 12-8 overall and host Springtown on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Tiger Arena.