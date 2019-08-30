LEANDER — The results didn’t speak to the effort and perseverance that the Wolves showed during their inaugural varsity season in 2018, but the message Weiss head coach Tommy Aultman preached was consistency.

The results finally came on Thursday as Jackson Sandlin completed 11 of 14 passes for 210 yards, including a key 61-yard touchdown connection to Tavian Cord to help Weiss beat Leander 23-14 at Bible Stadium and earn its first ever varsity football victory.

“I told our kids from Day 1, it’s one program, one goal, one step at a time,” Aultman said. “We learned how to compete a year ago and I told them that if we execute, we were going to learn how to win tonight and that’s what we did.”

Cord caught four passes for 112 yards and Devin Cross had 75 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown for Weiss.

Lions quarterback Garrett Landry completed 14 of 23 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown while Xavier Dotson had 51 yards on 11 carries.

After struggling in the opening frame, Weiss found its form both offensively and defensively in the second quarter. The Wolves offense had seven of its eight first downs in the second quarter while the defense held Leander to one first down compared to four in the first.

Cross got Weiss on the board with a one-yard touchdown run to tie the game at seven points apiece just 1:42 into the second quarter.

The Wolves defense came up with a huge response after the offense fumbled to give Leander possession on the Weiss 27 late in the second quarter. Edric Whitley picked off a Lions pass at the Wolves 11 and returned the ball to the 50.

“That’s the brotherhood piece,” Aultman said. “It’s about a guy stepping up for the other side of the ball and making a huge play to change the course of the game and then ultimately change the outcome.”

From there the Wolves went on a 10-play scoring drive in 2:20 capped by a Cord one-yard touchdown on a quarterback keeper out of the wildcat formation that put Weiss ahead 14-7 with seven seconds remaining in the first half.

Leander’s offense seemed in sync early on, beginning the season on a nine-play, 52-yard touchdown drive. Landry connected with Dotson who initially bobbled the ball before coming down with the catch and making two Wolves miss en route to a touchdown run down the left sideline that made it 7-0 Lions.

“We just need to make sure that the few mistakes that we had we clean those up because we were only one or two bad bounces from being on the other side of this,” first-year Leander head coach Kris Price said.

The Lions broke a string of 17 straight Wolves points after Aidan Perrott scored from one yard out on a wildcat formation quarterback keeper to cap a 15-play, 67-yard scoring drive to cut the Weiss lead to 17-14, but the Wolves answered two plays later with the touchdown pass from Sandlin to Cord.