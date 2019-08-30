Football and volleyball season is a week away, which means the Todd Whitten and Mary Schindler Radio Shows are about to begin.

The first Todd Whitten Radio Show will go live from the lobby of Texstar Ford on Thursday, Sept. 5, at 12 p.m. on the Tarleton Sports Network and will continue each Thursday throughout the football season.

The 30-minute program will feature discussions about the No. 7-ranked Texan football team, upcoming and previous opponents and a segment with a Texan football player.

The first Mary Schindler Radio Show will begin Sept. 17 at 12 p.m. from the lobby of F&M Bank. The show continues each Tuesday throughout the volleyball season.