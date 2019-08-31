DEL VALLE — The school mascot may be know for soaring, but on Friday junior quarterback Jace Wilson showed he could get the Del Valle offense moving both in the air and on the ground.

Wilson connected on 22 of 30 passes for 271 yards and three touchdowns to go along with a pair of rushing scores to lead the Cardinals to a 47-29 win over the McNeil Mavericks on Friday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Wilson rushed eight times for 45 yards, Tavierre Dunlap had 12 rushes for 97 yards and two rushing touchdowns to go with a receiving touchdown and Darius Lewis hauled in 11 catches for 110 yards and touchdown.

McNeil (0-1) was paced by Luke Hutchison who completed 17 of 27 passes for 175 yards and a touchdown, Winston Hutchison had 105 yards on 13 carries and Blake Henke finished with 103 yards and a touchdown on nine receptions.

Wilson helped set a furious pace to the Del Valle (1-0) offense in the first half and put the Mavericks in an early hole by accounting for 246 yards and four touchdowns before halftime.

Wilson put the Cardinals on the board by rushing for an eight-yard score on a quarterback keeper that capped a 12-play, 63-yard drive that took 4:10. Wilson would add touchdown passes to Cyronn Miller, and Lewis to go along with a 28-yard scoring run.

The Cardinal defense showed it’s ability to come up with plays in key situations forcing two first half turnovers and holding McNeil to just two third down conversion on nine chances.

The Mavericks were able to stay in the game thanks to some big plays on offense and special teams.

With Del Valle up 13-0, Hutchison tucked the ball and went 69 yards to put the Mavericks on the board late in the first quarter.

After Wilson touchdown to Miller extended the Cardinal lead to 20-6, J’Marri Perry returned the ensuing kickoff 82 yards.

Mavericks had their best offensive drive of the first half late as Luke helped lead a eight-play, 60-yard scoring drive to cut Del Valle’s lead to 33-20 with seven seconds remaining in the first half. Winston had a key 23-yard run on the second play of the drive.

Dunlap capped the Cardinals scoring in the second half with a 23-yard touchdown reception from Wilson and a 19-yard scoring run.