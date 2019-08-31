GRANDVIEW — The Glen Rose Tigers opened the 2019 football season with a 38-14 loss to Class 3A No. 1 and defending state champion Grandview on Friday night.

The Tigers, who last scored just 14 points on Nov. 25, 2016, in a 44-14 playoff loss to Sweetwater, trailed 38-0 late in the fourth quarter before a back-up quarterback Tegan Stewart scored on a 12-yard run, and then he hit Nate Ferguson with a 14-yard TD with 17 seconds left in the game.

The Tigers compiled 365 yards total offense compared with Grandview’s 403. Glen Rose starter Austin Worthen rushed for 81 yards and threw for 101, and Stewart rushed for 69 and threw for 59 in his action on the second half.

Glen Rose is back in action Friday night at Waco Connally. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.