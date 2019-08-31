WIMBERLEY — Senior quarterback Cooper McCollum accounted for five touchdowns as the Wimberley Texans defeated the Burnet Bulldogs in the season opener, 42-6.

Burnet’s first offensive snap of the season sailed over the quarterback Matthew Tippie’s head and out of the end zone, giving Wimberley an early 2-0 lead on the safety.

The Texans then capitalized on a missed field goal by Burnet with a 56-yard touchdown pass from McCollum to junior receiver Christian Marshall.

Wimberley extended its lead to 16-0 in the second quarter when McCollum took off on a designed quarterback draw for a 43-yard touchdown.

McCollum broke away for another long touchdown in the third quarter, scoring on a 30-yard run to give the Texans a 22-0 lead. Wimberley sophomore running back Juan Olmedo added to the lead with a 45-yard catch and run on a screen pass from McCollum.

McCollum was picked off on Wimberley’s next drive by sophomore defensive back Jesse Laidler, giving the Bulldogs the ball on their own 40. The interception led to the Bulldogs’ first score of the game, a seven-yard run by junior Marcus Escamilla. A missed extra point made it a 29-6 score going into the fourth quarter.

The Texans answered right back with two scores to start the fourth – a 19-yard run by McCollum and 12-yard run by senior running back Jack Milam – before playing keep away and running out the clock.

McCollum went 6 of 12 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing 128 yards on nine carries and scoring three times on the ground. Sophomore running back Moses Wray added another 94 yards rushing on 16 carries for Wimberley.

Escamilla led the Bulldogs with 84 yards rushing on 17 carries, scoring Burnet’s only points of the game. Junior quarterback Matthew Tippie completed 12 of 27 passes for 94 yards.

Burnet will be at home next week to take on Marble Falls while Wimberley will play at home against Giddings.