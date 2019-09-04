GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Lady Tigers will look to snap a two-game losing streak Friday night when they travel to Peaster for a 6 p.m. meeting with the 14-8 Lady Greyhounds.

The Lady Tigers (13-10) have been swept in their last two contests at home with Brock (11-25, 21-25, 11-25) last Friday night and at Lorena (21-25, 23-25, 18-25) on Tuesday night.

The Lady Greyhounds beat Bowie on Tuesday night.

“We are so inconsistent,” Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said. “We work our tail off to catch up or to get ahead and then we have four or five errors all from different aspects of the game that put us back to square one.”

The Lady Tigers got a double-double from Taylor Fellers (11 kills, 16 assists), 13 kills from freshman Mattie Young and 19 digs from Cam Hinton in the loss to the Lady Leopards.

“We know what we are doing wrong, and it’s time we start making those changes in pressure situations to push through for the win that we are very capable of earning,” Langford said.

In the loss to Brock, Young and Abby Koerner led the Lady Tigers with four kills each, while Fellers had six assists and Hinton tallied 12 digs.