Jocelyn Mims placed fourth in the Class 4A girls division and Orrin Miller placed 11th in the boys division to lead the Glen Rose cross country team in the Burleson High School Elk Run XIX on Aug. 30.

GRHS junior standout Mims finished the girls 3,200-meter course in 13:20.57, in a field of 210 competitors.

Miller, a GRHS senior, posted a time of 18:31.36 in a field of 193 in the boys 5,000-meter event.

The Lady Tigers were seventh in the 4A girls team standings and the Tigers were ninth among the 4A boys.

GIRLS

GRHS — 4. Jocelyn MIms 13:20.57; 11. Mignon Miller 13:44.55; 40. Salma De Reza 14:54.66; 51. Delaila Gomez 15:32.79; 73. Hailey Ibarra 16:17.15; 93. Casey Hererra 16:39.90; 95. Bree Baker 16:41.13; 96. Abby Stephenson 16:41.69; 106. Hannah Cantwell 16:59.20; 121. Zitlalli Mascarro 17:34.02; 145. Madeleine Kirkley 18:37.49; 168. Addison Nance 20:28.15; 199. Allie Williams 23:49.99.

BOYS

GRHS — 11. Orrin Miller 18:31.36; 18. Matt Hammonds 19:13.21; 25. Carson Osborne 19:47.03; 83. Aiden Gartrell 22:17.82; 97. Aden De Reza 22:46.29; 107. Rylan Templeton 23:19.05; 125. Ashton Hightower 24:11.37; 136. Gage Cathey 24:45.65.