GRANDVIEW — The Glen Rose Tigers will look to get into the win column for the first time on Friday when they travel to Waco Connally for a 7:30 p.m. meeting with the Cadets.

Glen Rose will have the monumental task of stopping all-state running back Jay’Veon Sunday, who had TD runs of 67, 44 and 8 yards in the Cadets’ 46-27 season-opening win over Palestine last week.

“Connally has a lot back from last year’s team, and they are very talented,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “They have one of the best backs in the state and a big, physical offensive line. The quarterback is new, and he also starts at safety for them, and they have some explosive receivers.”

The Tigers beat the Cadets 42-36 last year in Glen Rose, but Sunday had 285 yards rushing on 33 carries in that contest.

LOOKING BACK

The Tigers opened the 2019 football season with a 38-14 loss at Class 3A No. 1 and defending state champion Grandview on Friday night.

The Tigers, who last scored just 14 points on Nov. 25, 2016, in a 44-14 playoff loss to Sweetwater, trailed 38-0 late in the fourth quarter before a back-up quarter Tegan Stewart scored on a 12-yard run, and then he hit Nate Ferguson with a 14-yard TD with 17 seconds left in the game.

The Tigers compiled 365 yards total offense compared with Grandview’s 403. Glen Rose starter Austin Worthen rushed for 76 yards and threw for 97, and Stewart rushed for 66 and threw for 48 in his action on the second half.

“We did see some bright spots against Grandview, but we just cannot make that many mistakes and have those turnovers against a really good team,” Watkins said of the Tigers’ three miscues. “We felt like we were able to move the ball in between the 30s, we just did not finish our drives.”

Ricky Douglas added five catches for 78 yards to go along with 12 tackles at linebacker. Ferguson finished with five catches for 68 yards and a touchdown to go along with his 12 tackles as well.