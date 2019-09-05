Glen Rose High School won all of the doubles matches and all but three of the singles matches Tuesday afternoon in the District 7-4A team tennis season opener at Tarleton State University in Stephenville.

For the Lady Tigers, singles winners were Hazel Hawkins, Abby Green, Shelby Simpson, Abby Payne and Liz Gutierrez. The GRHS girls doubles teams of Green-Hawkins (pictured), Payne-Simpson and Laney Whitefield-Sarah Bope also won.

For the Tigers, Carson Osborne, Luca Mauri, Parker Simmons, Winston Lagergren and Tanner Boucher posted wins in singles, as did Cash Bryan-Mauri, Charlie Simons-Osborne and Lagergren-Boucher in doubles. Glen Rose also took the mixed doubles match with Simmons and Gutierrez teaming together.