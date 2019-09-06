If the Monterey football team can keep putting up points and yardage totals like it has through the first two games, it could be a special season.

While there is a long way to go in 2019 to determine where the Plainsmen will stand when the season is over, there’s no mistaking they are off to a tremendous start. And just in case anyone questioned if the 55 points they put up in their season opener at Odessa High last week was a fluke, Monterey gave a resounding answer.

Senior quarterback Coreon Bailey dazzled again, throwing for 331 yards and four touchdowns and running for another, and Monterey racked up more than 600 yards of total offense in a 49-26 victory over Abilene Wylie on Thursday night at PlainsCapital Park at Lowrey Field.

“We’re never going to be satisfied until we win a ring honestly,” Bailey said. “I don’t care what the score is, this is one game and it’s behind us now.

“We’re trying to hit at least 70 (points), that’s our goal very game. Not to be cocky, but that’s just our standard right now.”

The win puts Monterey (2-0) halfway to their win total for the entire 2018 season, but more importantly, sends a strong signal that last year’s absence from the playoffs might also be a fluke.

Erasing that memory of last year’s struggles, at least offensively, began this summer, according to Bailey, with going to camps and working together to develop the chemistry that has shown in the first two games.

Against Wylie (0-2), Bailey was an efficient 21 of 29 passing while hitting five different receivers and throwing scores of 4 yards to Tyrie Tipton, 18 yards each to Damontrareis Lacy and Zylon Martin and 14 yards to MJ Singleton. In addition to Bailey’s effort, the Plainsmen also showed the ability to run the ball. Bailey, along with Ty Williams and Lacy, who missed last week’s opener with a hamstring injury, combined to rush for 171 yards and three touchdowns in the win.

That balance helped Monterey rack up 601 yards of total offense — 218 on the ground and 383 through the air, and the Plainsmen scored on each of their first five drives of the game to take a 35-13 lead at intermission.

“I thought we came out and picked up right where we left off last week against Odessa High,” Monterey head coach Wayne Hutchinson said. “I thought our offense was executing on all cylinders there the first few drives.

“It’s like I tell everybody off last year’s success, we won’t know until we get deeper into the season and get to some bigger and better teams. Then, I think, that will be the tell-tale. But we feel good where we’re at.”

Longtime Wylie head coach Hugh Sandifer will certainly testify to how hard the Plainsmen offense is to stop. Not until the Bulldogs were down by three touchdowns late in the first half did Wylie even force a Monterey punt – which the Plainsmen did just once all night.

“We couldn’t slow them down,” Sandifer said. “They’ve got so many weapons and when they get outside we couldn’t contain them. Throwing the ball, they did a great job. (Bailey) is impressive, we’ve seen him three years and it seems like eight years after tonight. He’s a pretty special player, but he’s not the only one.”

Despite the struggles to slow Monterey down, Wylie was still in the game midway through the first half after a 73-yard touchdown grab by Cade Weaver pulled the Bulldogs to within 21-13 with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.

But Monterey answered with touchdowns on its next two drives, including a 25-yard scamper around left end by Bailey, to put the game out of Wylie’s reach, though Hutchinson said it didn’t seem like it.

“Got a little complacent there and gave up some big plays, shot ourselves in the foot a little bit there defensively and gave them some opportunities,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t like playing in these types of games where they just kind of hang around. We never really put them away even though it felt like we could have at any time. So that’s one of the things we’re going to really talk about as a football team.”

Player of the Game

Coreon Bailey, QB, Sr., Monterey

In his home debut, the senior did not disappoint in helping lead the Plainsmen to the victory, He completed 21 of 28 passes for 331 yards and four touchdowns while also rushing for 46 yards and a score.

Key Play

After Wylie pulled to within 21-13 late in the first quarter, Bailey accounted for all 71 yards on the ensuing Monterey drive – five passes and two runs, including the 18-yard TD that put the Plainsmen in control for good.

What’s next?

Abilene Wylie is back on the road on Friday to face Stephenville. Monterey is also on the road and will head out of state to face traditional New Mexico power Clovis on Friday.

MONTEREY 49, ABILENE WYLIE 26

Abilene Wylie;13;0;6;7;—;26

Monterey;21;14;7;0:—;42

First Quarter

MON — Ty Williams 8 run (Rocky Ramos kick); 10:23

MON — Tyrie Tipton 4 pass from Coreon Bailey (Ramos kick); 6:43

WYL — Brodey Baker 3 pass from Jaxon Hansen (Jaxon McAden kick); 2:25

MON — Damontrareis Lacy 18 pass from Bailey (Ramot kick); 0:50

WYL — Cade Weaver 73 pass from Balin Valentine (pass failed); 0:25

Second Quarter

MON — Zyion Marti 18 pass from Bailey (Ramos kick); 10:23

MON — Bailey 25 run (Ramos kick); 8:10

Third Quarter

MON — MJ Singleton 14 pass from Bailey (Ramos kick); 7:14

WYL — Creed Cooper 28 pass from Hansen (pass failed); 4:51

MON — Lacy 3 run (Ramos kick); 1:22

Fourth Quarter

WYL — Jackson Smith 4 run (McAden kick); 4:00

TEAM STATISTICS

WYL;MON

First downs;16;34

Rushes-yards;26-61;36-218

Passing yards;280;383

Comp.-att.-int;20-38-0;22-31-1

Punts-avg.;4-34.5;1-33.0

Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0

Penalties-yards;9-60;15-135

INDIVDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Abilene Wylie, Jaxon Hansen 8-44, Jackson Smith 10-24, Cason Hanna 1-2, Mychael Arrendell 2-1, Logan Hollenbeck 1-0, Noah Beach 1-0, Balin Valentine 3-(-10); Monterey, Ty Williams 6-74, Damontrareis Lacy 11-51, Coreon Bailey 7-46, Trent White 6-42, Tyrin Bradley 2-8, Ky’Shon Harris 4-(-4).

PASSING

Abilene Wylie, Hansen 13-23-0—200, Valentine 7-15-0—80; Monterey, Bailey 21-28-1—331, White 1-3-0—52.

RECEIVING

Abilene Wylie, Creed Cooper 10-159, Cade Weaver 1-73, Tyler Martin 2-16, Brodey Baker 2-13, Smith 2-8, Hanna 2-6, Deandre Bone 1-5; Monterey, Zyion Martin 8-146, Tyrie Tipton 6-99, Donavaughn Hill 4-57, Jacory Mooring 1-52, Lacy 2-23, MJ Singleton 1-14.