Weiss came up short of a miracle comeback against Canyon Lake Friday night at the Pfield in Pflugerville. With the Hawks leading 21-12 and approaching the goal line late in the fourth, the Wolves ripped the ball away from the Canyon Lake running back, and Edric Whitley left everyone on the field in his wake, sprinting the other direction for a touchdown.

Unfortunately, the Wolves ultimately ran out of time as Canyon Lake used its slot-T offense to run out the clock on the final drive, defeating Weiss 21-20.

Canyon Lake’s unique rushing attack accrued 248 yards on the ground, allowing the Hawks to sustain lengthy, punishing drives against throughout the game. To its credit, Weiss (1-1) executed the ‘bend, don’t break’ defensive philosophy to perfection in the first half, holding the Hawks (2-0) off the scoreboard early despite their first two drives of the game spanning a combined 30 plays and bleeding 12:40 off the game clock.

After a sluggish start for the Weiss offense, Wolves quarterback Jackson Sandlin opened up the passing game late in the second. What should have been a key moment for Weiss, however, quickly became one it wished it could forget. After Sandlin led the Wolves into field goal range, a special teams issue–one that would ultimately prove recurring–reared its head for the first time.

As Weiss lined up for a field goal late in the second, the snap was botched, leading Canyon Lake sophomore Jeremy Greene to scoop up the loose ball with a head of steam the other way. As it became clear to Greene he couldn’t evade the only opposing player between him and the end zone, he executed a remarkable no-look lateral to trail man Cody Kline, who corralled the football and tip-toed the sideline for a stunning Canyon Lake touchdown.

Weiss countered with lengthy drive capped by a Tavian Cord two-yard touchdown run just before halftime, but another botched snap on the PAT cost Weiss another point–one they’d sorely miss at the end of a one-point loss.

The primary highlight play of the night for the Weiss offense came in the third, as Sandlin connected on a deep ball to Jeremiah Robinson, who caught it in stride before coasting the rest of the way to a 72-yard touchdown. Robinson finished with two catches for 106 yards, while Sandlin threw for 184 yards on 23 passing attempts.