GLEN ROSE — With two weeks left before starting district play, the Glen Rose Lady Tigers need to use the next five matches, including Friday’s 6 p.m. match-up with Trinity Valley School, to get ready.

“I feel like everyone we face from here on out is comparable, and we can win if we fight for it. We have to execute offensively, and defensively, we have to keep the ball in play,” Glen Rose volleyball coach Sandy Langford said. “We have to regroup mentally and be ready to go get it in district.”

The Lady Tigers (13-13) enter the match with TVS on a four-game losing streak.

“They are a young team, but we will be defending a good outside, a strong setter who works well with her hitters and a solid libero,” Langford said.

LOOKING BACK

On Tuesday, the Lady Tigers fell 12-25, 11-25, 21-25 to Burleson (23-4), currently ranked fourth in the Class 5A Texas Girls Coaches Association volleyball poll.

The Lady Tigers were outmatched in the first two sets, but led 17-10 in the third set before the Lady Elks roared back to win the set and match.

Taylor Fellers led the Lady Tigers with six kills and Alexis Mims had five kills to go along with three blocks. Cam Hinton had 13 digs, while Emma Lozier had 11 assists.

In their 12-25, 15-25, 13-25 loss at Peaster last Friday, Fellers had 12 assists and six kills, while Mattie Young also had six kills, and Hinton added 12 digs.