After going on the road and taking down FCS Division I Stephen F. Austin in its season opener, Tarleton Football has moved up two spots to No. 5 in the nation in the latest AFCA poll.

The No. 5 ranking ties a school record dating back to last season when the Texans were ranked fifth in the final AFCA poll of the season. The Texans received 644 votes in the poll and are only two votes behind Notre Dame (Ohio) for fourth in the rankings. Saturday's home opener against Doane University will mark the first time in school history the Texans take the field as an NCAA Division II top-5 program.

The Texans have been ranked 11 straight weeks in the AFCA poll, including eight consecutive weeks in the top 10 - the longest stretch in program history.

Tarleton is one of three Lone Star Conference teams ranked in the AFCA poll, with Texas A&M-Commerce ranked No. 12 and Midwestern State at No. 16. West Texas A&M, Angelo State, and Eastern New Mexico received votes in the poll, but aren't ranked. Valdosta State, the defending national champions, remains No. 1.

The Texans are coming off a 37-26 victory over the Lumberjacks and set a school record with 667 yards of total offense.

Tarleton will make its home debut at the newly renovated Lonn Reisman Athletic Center at Memorial Stadium against Doane at 6 p.m. Saturday.