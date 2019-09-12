GLEN ROSE — Fans of the Glen Rose Tigers will get their first look at the team at home on Friday when they host unbeaten Springtown at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium.

“Our schedule isn’t going to get any easier, so we have to buckle up and keep getting better,” Glen Rose football coach Cliff Watkins said. “They fly around on defense, and they have a really good running back that is back from last year.”

That running back is Cameron Rickett, who rushed for 2,083 yards and 35 TDs last year. In two games this year, the senior back has rushed for 295 yards, including 257 yards on 11 carries in the Porcupines’ 66-7 victory over Sanger last week. He had 287 yards and four TDs on 32 carries in their 49-43 win over Glen Rose last year.

“Defensively, we have to be great tacklers, and we cannot give up the big play,” Watkins said. “We are excited for our home opener, and we expect to see a lot of progress on the field this week.”

Defensively, the Porcupines have allowed an average of seven points a game in their victories.

Offensively, the Tigers are averaging 222 yards rushing and 78 yards passing in their first two games, while the defense has allowed 35 points per game in their two losses.

“We have turned the ball over too many times in the first two games, and we have not finished drives,” Watkins said. “We have to concentrate on those things offensively.”

LOOKING BACK: One week after taking on Class 3A No. 1 Grandview, the Tigers traveled to Class 4A Div. II No. 5 Waco Connally on Friday night and dropped a 35-17 decision to the Cadets.

The Tigers (0-2) recorded a Garett Davis field goal on the game’s first drive to lead 3-0, but the Cadets answered with 35 consecutive points to lead 35-3 at the break. The Tigers got deep into Cadet territory several times in the first half, but lost the ball via turnover or downs to halt drives.

Glen Rose freshman running back Sean Dodson, who rushed for 132 yards in the second half, scored the first of his two touchdowns on the night with a 9-yard run late in the third quarter and a 2-yard run with just a minute left in the game.

Dodson finished with 144 yards on 16 carries.

The Tigers managed just 241 yards total offense (229 rush, 12 pass) and turned the ball over three times.

“We are still making mistakes like an inexperienced team that we have to get fixed,” Watkins said. “We have had some guys banged up and playing guys in some different positions. We can learn a lot from the film in our first two games.”