No. 5 Tarleton will make its 2019 home debut in the newly renovated Lonn Reisman Athletic Center at Memorial Stadium against Doane University at 6 p.m. Saturday. It marks the first time in program history the Texans will take the field as a top-5 team in the nation. It's also the 1,000th career game for Tarleton Football. After the game, there will be a postgame firework show to celebrate the opening of a new stadium.

TICKET INFORMATION

The Tarleton Office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1-4 p.m. on weekdays and can be reached by telephone at 254-968-1832. Cash, check, and cards are all accepted. The football box office will open two hours before kickoff. Ticket prices range from $25 for chairback seating down to $15 for general admission. Youth tickets are $8 and senior/military/faculty/staff are $12. Tarleton Students get in free with their Texan Card. For more information on tickets, visit TarletonSports.com/Tickets

PARKING LOTS

GAMEDAY TIMELINE

8:00 a.m. - Texan Alley opens

3 p.m. - Point Du Hauc Rally (Rudder Way Statue)

4 p.m. - Stadium gates open

5:40 p.m. - The Sound & The Fury performs

5:45 p.m. - Texan Tunnell deadline (Students only; enter southwest corner of stadium)

5:55 p.m. - Texans take the field

6 p.m. - Kickoff vs. Doane

TARLETON FACULTY AND STAFF GET IN FREE

As an athletic department, our student-athletes and coaches would not achieve the success they do without the support of our faculty and staff members. Tarleton Athletics is making the inaugural game at the newly renovated Memorial Stadium 'Faculty and Staff Appreciation Night' where all faculty and staff plus their immediate family (spouse and children) receive a complimentary ticket. To receive your complimentary ticket, bring your Texan Card to the ticket office on the west side of Memorial Stadium.

ABOUT THE TEXANS

Tarleton is coming off one of its biggest regular season wins in recent memory after going on the road and taking down FCS Division I Stephen F. Austin, 37-26. Not only did the Texans win by double digits, they established a new program record for total yards with 673. Several players had career games, led by senior quarterback Ben Holmes who threw for a personal best 375 yards and had three total touchdowns with no turnovers. Daniel McCants not only set personal bests, but NCAA and Tarleton records too. The senior running back ran for a career-high 190 yards on just 13 carries and two touchdowns. McCants had a 99-yard touchdown run that tied an NCAA record and set a new Tarleton record. Wide receiver J.F. Thomas hauled in a career-high 196 yards on seven catches with two touchdowns. The Texan defense held SFA to only six points in the second half and didn't allow a touchdown after the first quarter. Since 2018, the Texans have now won 11 straight regular season games and enter Saturday's game on an eight-game home winning streak.