PFLUGERVILLE — Two weeks ago the Weiss Wolves made history by winning their first varsity football game and on Thursday they repeated the feat, this time wearing their dark jerseys in front of their home crowd.

Tavian Cord had a big first half throwing for 133 yards and two touchdowns while the Wolves defense feasted on four Rouse turnovers to blank the Raiders 25-0 at The Pfield.

“It’s a big deal for our community,” Weiss head coach Tommy Aultman said. “We’re in our second year, we’re starting to win, we didn’t put our opponent away, but I told them at halftime that’s the next step for us.”

Cord completed 5-of-9 passes, Jeremiah Robinson was Weiss’ (2-1) top receiver with two catches for 81 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Jackson Sandlin ran for 38 yard on six carries.

Samuel Giebelhaus led the Raider (0-3) offense completing 15-of-20 passes for 114 yards, four of those to Nicolas Hudson for 40 yards while EJ Moore led the Rouse ground attack with 13 carries for 67 yards.

The Wolves scored all 25 points in a 16-minute span of game time and turned three first half takeaways into 10 points. Weiss was able to get two Rouse takeaways with the Raiders in the red zone.

“At times we do some really great stuff and at times we don’t play smart football and you’re not going to beat teams like Weiss, or anybody on our schedule by playing like that,” Rouse head coach Joshua Mann said.

The Wolves offense found its form once Cord took over at quarterback after an interception on Weiss’ second offensive series.

Cord opened the scoring with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Calin Rogers midway through the first quarter. The Wolves defense got Weiss the ball back with a three and out and Cross punched it in from three yards out and make it 15-0 Weiss after a two-point conversion.

Cord had his biggest passing play of the first half finding Jeremiah Robinson for a 66-yard bomb downfield.

“Defense made some really big plays in the first half and we were able to capitalize on them,” Aultman said. “We told our offense that our defense is solid, they fly around, they do what we ask them to do to keep us in ballgames.”

Edric Whitley had an interception early in the second quarter that helped set up a 28-yard field goal by Oscar Jaramillo and Dwayne Sasa stifled Rouse’s best scoring opportunity of the first half by returning an interception 45 yards to midfield and help set up that Cord to Robinson touchdown pass.

“We went all the way down the field, took a lot of time off the clock which we needed to rest our defense,” Mann said. “You punch that in and get the ball the second half, you have a change to make it a ballgame.”