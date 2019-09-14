HEREFORD — The Hereford defense was stout, running back Xavier Gonzalez ran hard and the Whitefaces were able to earn a 30-14 win over Randall at Whiteface Stadium Friday.

Gonzalez finished the contest with 177 yards and two touchdowns on 33 carries. Both of his scoring gallops occurred in late in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.

But it didn’t come easy. Hereford struggled a bit on the ground to start the contest, but continued to grind — and it paid off.

“We just knew we could be more physical than them up front, and we knew it from the beginning,” Gonzalez said. “We just kept pounding and pounding. We knew that sooner or later, they were going to fold and we were going to be able to get into the end zone.”

With two minutes, 34 seconds remaining in the third quarter, defensive lineman Lucas Byrd perfectly read an attempted screen pass by Randall, intercepted the pass and rumbled 46 yards to the end zone to put the Herd (2-1) ahead 17-7. The Hereford defense held Randall to just 213 yards of offense.

“We had to bounce back defensively from last week,” Byrd said. “We knew in practice this week that we had to come together, not just on defense but as a team. Coach (Francis) Warner has us work on screen plays every day in practice, and he always says that if it’s too good to be true, look up.”

Whitefaces coach Don DeLozier was proud of the physical nature his football team played with Friday.

“Randall was really physical coming up to stop the run,” DeLozier said. “But we stayed with it and gave (Gonzalez) a chance to pop a couple out the back side, and he did that a couple times and made some huge plays for us.”

DeLozier also credited defensive coordinator Grant Davis and the defense for their performance in front of their home crowd.

“Coach Davis and those kids did a great job of getting ready for tonight,” DeLozier said. “Jaden Cano did a great job of leading our defense and playing extremely hard early. He was a huge factor in how we played defensively.”

Randall (1-2) struck first after making a defensive stop on Hereford’s initial possession. Quarterback Jakobe Nelson found wide receiver Brandon Ellison for a 58-yard touchdown pass to put the Raiders up 7-0 with 6:27 remaining in the opening quarter.

But the Whitefaces took control from there.

Kicker Luis Loya nailed a 25-yard field goal to pull the Herd within 7-3 with 56 seconds left in the first period, and quarterback Britt Cove connected with wideout Slader McCracken for a 14-yard TD to give the maroon and white a 10-7 advantage with 2:44 remaining in the second stanza, a lead it would take into halftime.

Byrd extended Hereford’s lead to 10 after his pick-six, but Michael Miller hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Norman to pull the Raiders within 17-14. But Gonzalez pushed the Whitefaces out to a 13-point lead they would not relinquish with scoring runs of 1 and 27 yards, respectively.

Hereford will host Lubbock Estacado next Friday at 7 p.m. Randall will square off with Amarillo High at 7 p.m. at Dick Bivins Stadium.

HEREFORD 30, RANDALL 14

Randall 7 0 0 7 – 14

Hereford 3 7 7 13 – 30

FIRST QUARTER

R—Brandon Ellison 58 pass from Jakobe Norman (Jose Garcia kick), 6:27

H—Luis Loya 25 kick, :56

SECOND QUARTER

H—Slader McCracken 14 pass from Britt Cave (Loya kick), 2:44

THIRD QUARTER

H—Lucas Boyd 46 INT return (Loya kick), 2:34

FOURTH QUARTER

R—Michael Miller 30 pass from Norman (Garcia kick), 9:36

H—Xavier Gonzalez 1 run (XP failed), 5:09

H—Gonzalez 27 run (Loya kick), 3:04

Randall Hereford

First Downs 9 14

Total Yards 213 241

Rushes-Yards 30-78 41-160

Passing Yards 135 81

Comp.-Att.-Int. 10-22-1 10-16-0

Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1

Penalties-Yards 6-41 5-33

Punts-Avg. 4-30.2 3-33.3

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passing—Randall: Jared Gallegos 2-4-0—11, Norman 8-18-1—124. Hereford: Cave 10-16-0—81.

Rushing—Randall: Ellison 2-9, Gallegos 3-(-5), Norman 8-27, Patrick Perea 4-24, Dylan Chayne 1-3, Jordan Norton 12-20. Hereford: Cave 4-(-25), Gonzalez 33-177, Jaden Cano 2-1, Sebastian Grajeda 2-7.

Receiving—Randall: Ellison 3-54, Tavian Combs 1-9, Miller 2-32, Kaden Arenas 2-3, Creed Browner 1-30, Norton 1-7. Hereford: Tye Davis 2-19, Gonzalez 1-12, McCracken 6-45, Grajeda 1-5.