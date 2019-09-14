GLEN ROSE — Glen Rose senior Taylor Fellers had a double-double with 14 kills and 13 assists, and freshman outside hitter Mattie Young added eight kills in leading the Lady Tigers to a 25-11, 25-16, 25-21 victory over Trinity Valley School on Friday night.

With the win, the Lady Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak dating back to their Aug. 30 home loss to Brock.

Defensively, Cam Hinton had 10 digs, Avery Turner added 11 and Kylie Frush added five. Emma Lozier added 11 assists.

The Lady Tigers open a five-match road swing Tuesday night when they travel to Robinson (17-16) for a 6 p.m. meeting with the Lady Rockets.