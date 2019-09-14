ROUND ROCK -- The most dominant team in Triple-A baseball found out the playoffs are a different animal. As if they didn't already know.

The Round Rock Express, with the best record in the highest level of the minor leagues, were swept in the Pacific Coast League championship series. The underdog Sacramento River Cats applied the finishing touch Friday night, eliminated the Express 7-5 to win the title.

Sacramento had the worst record of the four PCL playoff teams and lost three of four games in Round Rock last month. The San Francisco Giants top affiliate looked a lot better than that, and now the River Cats are headed to a winner-take-all Triple-A national championship game Tuesday night in Memphis against International League winner Columbus (Indians).

"I've seen teams you thought were the strongest have it totally turned around on them in the postseason," Round Rock Manager Mickey Storey said. "I really thought we had the best team all year long, and truth is we played really well in this series. Sacramento was better. They turned up the energy and were really hungry.

"They came up with something every time they needed it, whether it was a key hit, a play in the field or getting out of a jam."

All three games were tight, the River Cats winning by a combined five runs. Sacramento also upset Las Vegas (Athletics) in the semifinals.

"If you look back to our series with Iowa, every game was close, too," said Express shortstop Jack Mayfield, one of several players who had breakout seasons. "Playoff baseball, I guess you can say. It doesn't follow a script. It went our way against Iowa but not against Sacramento.

"It's hard to pinpoint any one thing. Every game was a little different. The one constant was that Sacramento played well throughout. They deserve it."

Trailing 5-4 entering the eighth, the River Cats loaded the bases on walks with one out. Shortstop Abiatal Avelino, the only top-30 organizational prospect on the veteran team, slapped a two-run single that was the game winner. Mike Gerber followed with an RBI groundout for a little insurance.

The game drew an energized crowd of 7,934, a far cry from the 1,560 and 2,626 the Express announced for two midweek games in the semifinals.

Astros star shortstop Carlos Correa, who's been out with lower back discomfort, had a short second tour of duty with the Express. He was 1 for 2 and drew two walks. Correa was hoping to get several games under his belt. Now he'll have only one before rejoining Houston.

First baseman Taylor Jones was the Express offensive force with a two-run homer, a double and three RBIs. Drew Ferguson clubbed a home run among two hits.

Round Rock had received good starting pitching in the playoffs, but starter Rogelio Armenteros had nothing Friday. He was chased after 22/3 innings, allowing six hits, four walks and four runs.

Reliever Carson LaRue kept the Express in the game, shutting out the River Cats for 42/3 innings. But he left after walking two in the eighth, and Ralph Garza could not pick him up, allowing the key hit to Avelino. Sacramento designated hitter Francisco Pena was named the Finals MVP, batting .538 in the series.

Round Rock had golden opportunities to boost its 5-4 lead, but Jones grounded into a double play to end the seventh inning and catcher Jamie Ritchie also hit into a double play to end a threat in the eighth.

"This reminded me of the Astros-Red Sox playoff series last year," Storey said. "Boston kept making the big play or getting the big hit. So did Sacramento."

Storey will join the Astros as a bench coach the rest of the way and a few players like Mayfield may join him. Mayfield had career highs in home runs (26) and RBIs (79).

"This will be my first time in the big leagues as a coach," Storey said. "I'm excited. Just wish it had ended better here. We accomplished a lot, and nobody can take that away from us. We brought a lot of excitement here in our first year back (as an Astros affiliate). We had Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker, Josh Rojas. We had seven guys from this club who made their big-league debuts."

The Express have never won a PCL league title. Their only championship in 20 years remains their 2000 debut season in the Double-A Texas League.

Third baseman Nick Tanielu, who enjoyed career highs in home runs, RBIs and extra-base hits, put it in perspective.

"We expected to win it all with this club, but I think we gave fans their money's worth," he said.