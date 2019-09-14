Stony Point High may have experienced a week full of homecoming festivities leading into the District 13-6A opener, but the biggest celebrations came on the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex turf on Friday.

The Tigers got off to a strong district start as Kendall Thomas rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns and the Stony Point defense forced three turnovers to cruise to a 66-14 home win over the Leander Lions.

“We took care of business, and we’ve got an open week to hopefully get ready for a good Cedar Ridge team,” Stony Point head coach Craig Chessher said.

Thomas amassed those rushing numbers on just 12 carries, all but three of which came before halftime. Jaden Leonard carried the load much of the second half, finishing with 149 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries. Jackson Tingler led the Tiger (3-0, 1-0 in District 13-6A) air attack by completing five of six passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns.

Leander (0-3, 0-1) senior running back Xavier Dotson had a strong showing with 156 all-purpose yards and one receiving score to go along with an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

“We had some nice returns,” Dotson said about the touchdown return. “I ran to the left, saw a wide open hole and just hit it.”

Stony Point’s defense set the tone just 22 seconds into the game by recovering a fumble on the Leander 27-yard line to set up a 6-play scoring drive capped by a 1-yard scoring run by quarterback Kyle Overton. The Tiger offense would hold the Lions to just 121 yards of total offense on the night.

Stony Point’s defense allowed just three first downs in the first half, forced three turnovers that led to 17 points. The lions’ share of Leander’s first-half offense came on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Landry to Dotson.

“We’re really proud of our defense,” Chessher said. “I’m just real proud of our kids, and we know it’s going to get tougher from this point on. Hopefully, we’ll be ready.”

With the Tigers ahead 7-0, Jeremiah Wright got the Stony Point offense the ball back with an interception that led to a 33-yard field goal by Alan Rivera Salazar that extended Stony Point’s lead to 10-0.

Thomas scored his first touchdown of the game from 32 yards out to make it 17-0 Stony Point with with 1 minute, 55 seconds left in the first quarter. The senior would add scoring scampers from 67 and 16 yards out and finished the first half with 167 yards on just nine carries.

Tingler and Leonard connected on a 35-yard touchdown that gave Stony Point a comfortable 24-0 lead just 1:30 into the second quarter.

Leonard provided the biggest highlight of the second half with an 87-yard scoring run that made the score 52-7 Stony Point and gave the Tigers their second 100-yard rusher of the night.

LJ Martin caught an 81-yard touchdown pass from Tingler to cap the scoring with 9:33 remaining, and Landry finished with 85 yards and a touchdown on 8-of-17 passing for the Lions.