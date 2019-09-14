GLEN ROSE — The Glen Rose Tigers suffered a 54-16 home-opening loss to Springtown on Friday night to drop to 0-3 on the season.

The Porcupines (3-0) scored first and converted the two-point conversion to lead 8-0, and they never trailed.

The Tigers answered with a 2-yard Austin Worth TD run with 5:55 left in the first half to cut the lead to 8-7, and that was a close as the Tigers would get.

Springtown went on a 22-3 run to end the half to lead 30-10 at the break. Glen Rose got a 34-yard field goal from Garett Davis late in the second quarter.

Glen Rose's final score came on a 1-yard run by Worthen late in the third quarter.

The Tigers are back in action Friday at 7:30 p.m. when they host Sunnyvale, which is currently ranked eighth in Dave Campbell's high school football rankings.