The Glen Rose High School team tennis squad was narrowly beaten by Godley 10-9 in their District 7-4A match played Monday afternoon at the GRHS courts.

The Tigers won four of the six boys singles matches and two of their three doubles contests. Glen Rose also won the mixed doubles point.

“Our boys played strong against our closest competition yet this year,” GRHS tennis coach Gregger Yeager stated. “Obviously, it's tough to lose by just one point, but I am proud of our players for winning 4-out-of-5 super-tiebreakers yesterday.”

Next for the GRHS girls and boys will be a Sept. 23 match at Brock.

GIRLS

Singles — Hazel Hawkins lost 6-1, 6-0; Abby Green lost 7-6, 6-2; Shelby Simpson lost 6-3, 6-3; Abby Payne won 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Bope lost 6-2, 6-1; Laney Whitefield lost 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles — Green-Hawkins lost 6-0, 7-5; Simpson-Payne won 6-2, 6-3; Bope-Whitefield lost 6-2, 7-5.

BOYS

Singles — Cash Bryan lost 6-3, 6-7 (lost tiebreaker); Charlie Simons won 7-5, 6-0; Carson Osborne won 6-1, 6-4; Luca Mauri won 6-1, 6-1; Parker Simmons lost 6-0, 6-2; Winston Lagergren won 7-6, 6-1.

Doubles — Bryan-Mauri won 6-3, 4-6 (won tiebreaker); Simons-Osborne won 6-4, 1-6 (won tiebreaker); Lagergren-Tanner Boucher lost 6-0, 6-0.

MIXED DOUBLES

Simmons-Liz Gutierrez won 6-2, 3-6 (won tiebreaker).