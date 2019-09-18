Tarleton Football has moved up one spot to No. 4 in the American Football Coaches Association Top 25 poll, marking the highest ranking in school history.

The No. 4 ranking surpasses last week's then-record No. 5 ranking, which tied the school record for highest placement in the AFCA poll. The Texans received 678 votes in the poll and leaped past Notre Dame's (Ohio) 649 votes. Valdosta State, the defending national champions, are No. 1, followed by Ferris State (2) and Minnesota State (3), as the only teams ranked ahead of Tarleton.

The Texans have been ranked 12 straight weeks in the AFCA poll, including nine consecutive weeks in the top 10 and three consecutive weeks in the top 5 - the longest stretches in program history.

Tarleton is one of three Lone Star Conference teams ranked in the AFCA poll, with Texas A&M-Commerce ranked No. 12 and Midwestern State at No. 16. West Texas A&M and Eastern New Mexico received votes in the poll, but aren't ranked.

The Texans are coming off a 56-3 victory over Doane University in the inaugural game at the Lonn Reisman Athletic Center at Memorial Stadium to move to 2-0. The Texans have now won 12 straight regular season games dating back to last season. After putting up 609 yards of offense in the win over Doane, which gives them two straight weeks with over 600 yards of total offense, the Texans now lead the nation in offense at 641 yards per game.