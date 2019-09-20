Glen Rose High School runners took second and third place in the girls division to help the Lady Tigers finish fifth in the team standings and the boys were led by Orrin Miller’s sixth-place finish Wednesday in the Glen Rose Invitational cross country meet.

Freshman Mignon Miller’s time in finishing the girls 2-mile course, at Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose, was 13:09.88, which trailed only the 12:51.83 of overall girls winner Darby Crysler of Brownwood.

Mims’ third-place time was 13:13.88.

Orrin Miller’s time over the boys 3-mile course was 17:14.56.

Mims, now a junior, is a two-time state qualifier in cross country.

Godley had four of the top 10 finishers in the varsity girls to earn the team trophy in that division.

There were 14 boys teams and 13 girls teams in the varsity division of the event, which also featured divisions for junior varsity and junior high.

GRHS did not have enough varsity boys (having four entries, one shy of having the required five) competing to qualify in the boys team standings.

The next scheduled meet for the GRHS varsity girls and boys is set for Friday, Oct. 4 at the Granbury City DGC in Granbury.

GIRLS

Team standings — 1. Godley 43; 2. Mildred 98; 3. Granbury 106; 4. Meridian 135; 5. Glen Rose 137.

GLEN ROSE

2. Mignon Miller 13:09.88; 3. Jocelyn Mims 13:13.46; 31. Salma De Reza De Loera 14:41.71; 44. Delaila Gomez 15:09.59; 77. Hailey Ibarra 17:12.05; 78. Breana Baker 17:15.20.

BOYS

GLEN ROSE

6. Orrin Miller 17:14.56; 16. Carson Osborne 18:20.31; 65. Adan De Reza 21:11.47; 87. Ryan Templeton 23:40.29.