In the last week, the St. Pius X Panthers have sustained the effects of Tropical Depression Imelda, forgone a week of practice and traveled over 140 miles to Central Texas for a contest with the Manor Mustangs.

Friday night, the Panthers took a break from the torrential rain and flooding the Houston area has weathered and returned to Texas’ Friday night lights in an effort to return to normality in an extremely abnormal week.

The Panthers were unable to practice this week after flooding from Tropical Depression Imelda forced St. Pius X to cancel school earlier in the week. Regardless, the Panthers (1-3) were determined to play their matchup against Manor (2-2).

“We just wanted to bring a little bit of normalcy,” Panthers head coach Billy Noonan said. “When things get hard and you go through trials and tribulations, you want to lean on people that you care about.”

As of Friday morning, it was uncertain as to weather St. Pius X would play the scheduled 7:30 game. Without practicing the entire week, coach Noonan understood a game plan would be hard to install. But he had no excuse for his team in their 53-7 blowout defeat to Manor on their homecoming night.

“The kids want to play football,” Noonan said. “It’s just tough all around, coming out here and playing a good football team, but there’s no excuses.”

Noonan cited his team’s poor effort and body language as several of the reasons why the Panthers struggled so mightily against a Manor team with two athletes committed to Division 1 schools.

Still, the Panthers will return to a flooded community Friday night, with some players returning to flooded cars and houses.

“Was (Imelda) a distraction? Yes. Was it a tragedy for a whole lot of people? Yes,” Noonan said. “But this is why you play football, to lean on each other and to play for each other.”